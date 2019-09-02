For Labor Day, Best Buy is offering the Google Pixel 3 XL 64GB Unlocked Smartphone on sale from $399.99 shipped when activated today. An activation fee of at least $40 will apply. Ditch the activation fee by grabbing the Google Pixel 3 XL 64GB Unlocked Smartphone on sale at $434.99 shipped when the code BUY85 is used at checkout on BuySpry’s Rakuten storefront this Labor Day. Note: You must be logged into a free Rakuten account to use this code. This is down from its $899 retail price and $599 going rate at Google, marking one of the best deals we’ve tracked historically. The Pixel 3 XL features Google’s Night Sight camera feature, a guaranteed two years of software updates, and it’ll work on every major carrier. Plus, the 3 XL brings with it Qi-enabled wireless charging so you can easily top off your battery. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Keep your brand new phone safe when you pick up Google’s Pixel 3 XL Fabric Case on sale at $22 for Labor Day, which regularly goes for $40. Another great buy with your savings would be the Pixel Stand at $60 shipped on Amazon, which normally would set you back $79. Note: The Pixel Stand is currently backordered until later this month. If you’re wanting wireless charging without the high cost of $60 or the multi-week wait, this model from Anker is just $16 Prime shipped.

Pixel 3 XL features:

Capture the perfect shot every time, get things done with the Google Assistant, enjoy an all-day battery, and more.

Get help from the Google Assistant: reserve a table at your favorite restaurant, buy tickets, get commute times, weather info, and more—all with a simple squeeze, or just by using your voice.

Screen spam, scams, and other nuisance calls. Get real-time transcription and block unwanted callers so you’ll never hear from them again.

Disconnect from your phone when and where you want with Digital Wellbeing. It lets you focus on time with family and friends by setting timers on apps and turning off visual notifications. Use the wind down mode to turn the screen to gray scale and get ready for a good night’s sleep.

