LaCie’s rugged 1TB portable SSD has all the I/O, now $300 shipped (Reg. $500)

Today only, B&H offers the LaCie 1TB Rugged Thunderbolt and USB-C Portable SSD for $299.99 shipped. As a comparison, it typically sells for $500 with today’s deal being the best we’ve tracked to date. This bus-powered 1TB portable SSD offers both Thunderbolt, USB-C and USB-A connectivity, ensuring that you can pair with a variety of Macs and PCs for transfer rates up to 510MB/s. Its ultra-rugged design is made to withstand drops over 6.5-feet and weights up to 1-ton. It’s also IP54 rated for protection from dust and water. LaCie’s lineup has stellar 4+ star ratings across the board at Amazon.

You can skip the rugged design and various connectivity options for SanDisk’s 1TB portable SSD with USB-C for $166 at Amazon. In fact, if you don’t need the legacy Thunderbolt I/O, this may be the best way to go. Offers slightly faster transfer speeds and a stellar three-year warranty. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

LaCie 1TB Rugged SSD features:

The LaCie Rugged Thunderbolt External SSD provides 1TB of high-speed storage to virtually every type of system that sports a Thunderbolt, USB Type-A, or USB Type-C port. This LaCie Rugged is armed with an SSD, which delivers data at rates of up to 510 MB/s, along with an integrated Thunderbolt cable capable of transferring data at rates of up to 10 Gb/s. For non-Thunderbolt systems, it comes with one USB 3.0 Type-C port with 5 Gb/s speeds as well as one USB Type-C to USB Type-A cable and one USB Type-C cable to access current and newer systems, respectively. Additionally, the portable drive is powered via a system’s bus-powered port, so you don’t need to carry an external power adapter.

