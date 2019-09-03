Lenovo’s 10-inch Smart Display is a must for smart kitchens: $105 (Reg. $250)

Lenovo’s official Rakuten storefront is offering its 10-inch Smart Display for $104.99 shipped when the code LEN20 has been used at checkout. Note: You must be logged into a free Rakuten account to use this code. This is down from its $250 going rate at Best Buy, beats our last mention by $20, and is one of the best prices we’ve tracked all-time. Generally, we only see it offered for less during refurbished sales. Lenovo’s 10-inch Smart Display is a must for kitchen or offices of Assistant-enabled smart homes. You’ll enjoy Google’s display-based Assistant platform alongside the ability to garner up recipes, multiple timers, YouTube videos, Spotify playlists, and much more. Rated 4.5/5 stars and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

If you’re more on the Alexa side of things, check out the Echo Show 5 for $90 shipped. Though it has a screen half the size of the Smart Display above, the Echo Show 5 is perfect for those who don’t need something so large for a desk or side table. Or, save even more when you grab the Echo Dot at $50 shipped on Amazon. There’s no built-in display here, so all interactions are done via voice. But, if you just need a spare smart speaker in a bedroom or bathroom, this is a great option.

Lenovo Smart Display features:

Make life easier and simpler with the Google Assistant paired with Lenovo’s vivid screen. Just say “Hey Google” to get started. Your Assistant will show you today’s weather, switch on the lights, and play your favorite music. When you need the whole picture, Smart Display pulls up images, maps and video to complement Google Assistant’s answers. Stylish and easy to use, it’s there to help, inform, or entertain. Any time.

