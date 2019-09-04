Etekcity’s energy monitoring smart plugs work with Alexa, get two for just $14

Etekcity (99% positive feedback from 247,000+) via Amazon is currently offering a two-pack of its Voltson Wi-Fi Smart Plugs for $13.99 Prime shipped once you’ve clipped the on-page coupon. Normally selling for $19, it just recently fell to $16. Now today’s offer knocks off an additional $2, saving you over 26% overall. With support for both Alexa or Assistant, you’ll be able command this two-pack of smart plugs from whichever smart speaker you prefer. Smartphone control enters to allow scheduling, energy monitoring and more. Over 4,500 customers have left a 3.8/5 star rating.

In the world of trustworthy smart home gear, being able to pick up an Alexa-enabled plug for $7 is hard to beat. Though if you’re looking to ditch the more well-known brand, Gosund’s smart plug works with both voice assistants. You’ll be able to enter the smart home game for $5 less than the featured deal, but at the cost of only scoring a single connected outlet.

Etekcity Voltson Smart Plugs features:

Turn on or turn off connected devices wherever you are at any time through any internet connection. The Voltson Smart Wi-Fi Outlet stays connected to your home network, so you can access your devices as needed on your smartphone through VeSync. With energy monitoring function, you can easily monitor and control your home appliance’s power consumption anywhere and anytime. You can save your electric charge by using Etekcity ESW01 Smart Plug. Run your home on smarter way.

