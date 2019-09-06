Le Creuset is getting you ready for fall with a new collection full of beautiful hues. Some of the items that are featured in this collection are dutch ovens, braisers, a serving board and more. I also love that they brought back the pumpkin cocoettes that are just adorable. Better yet, all orders placed at Le Creuset ship for free and all of the items would make great gift ideas, too. Head below the jump to find our top picks from the Le Crueset Fall collection.

Look Ahead to Fall

Le Cruseut is bringing back its fall colors including pumpkin styles. The Pumpkin Cocoette is currently priced at $150 and is very festive. This high quality enameled cast iron cookware can be used on the stovetop or in the oven. It’s also dishwasher safe and can heat up to over 500-degrees. Best of all, there’s also a mini version available for just $30.

Also, the popular Round Deep Dutch Oven has a new orange color in excitement for the fall season. It comes in the 5 1/4-qt size and is perfect for those fall stews. An enamel construction provides a constant heat and can be used on the stovetop or oven. This piece also features large loop hole handles for a comfortable grip.

Autumn Entertaining

If you like to entertain during the fall months, the Le Creuset Pumpkin Dish is a great piece to add to your collection. This would be a perfect dish to fill with festive candies or use as an hors d’oeuvre tray. It’s also safe for freezer, microwave, oven, broiler and dishwasher. This fun dish is priced at just $25 and will be used for years to come.

Another great piece for entertaining is the Serving Board that features a bright cherry red coloring. Its large serving area is great for hors d’oeuvre, entrees, charcuterie boards and more. The serving board also features a large handle, which makes it easy to carry.

Taste of the Season

Finally, coffee, hot cocoa and apple cider are all very popular during the cooler weather. The Pour over Kettle is a must-have and is priced at just $80. This kettle has a heat-resistant ergonomic handle for safe pouring and its enamel build helps to get the water boiling quickly.

Which piece from the new Le Crueset Fall collection is your favorite? Let me know in the comments below. Also, be sure to check out our guide to alternative Dutch Oven’s to Le Creuset that are under $100.

