Bring home all the retro gaming vibes: Arcade1UP Asteroids Arcade Machine $165

Walmart offers the Arcade1UP Asteroids Arcade Machine for $164.99 shipped. The final price is reflected at checkout. As a comparison, that’s down from the original $299 price tag, $200+ regular going rate, and a match of our previous mention. For the retro gaming enthusiasts, this arcade cabinet is a must-have. Made to exact specs of the original, but in shrunk down form, it delivers four games in one including Asteroids, Major Havoc, Lunar Lander, and Tempest. The 17-inch color LCD display brings it all together alongside authentic gaming controls. Walmart customers have left a 3.6/5 star rating.

If you’re not ready to invest in the larger cabinet, consider going with a handheld version of the game. Basic Fun makes a pretty sweet miniature cabinet that delivers all of the vintage feels for far less than today’s featured deal. It’s also much easier to haul around.

While we’re on the subject of retro gaming, Sega Dreamcast is 20 years old this week and we’re calling for a retro re-release.

Arcade1UP Asteroids Arcade Machine features:

Classic upright “Cabinet” design

Dimensions: 45.8”H x 22.75”L x 19”W

Weight: 58.5lbs

4 Games in 1 (Asteroids, Major Havoc, Lunar Lander, Tempest)

Coinless operation

Upgraded 17″ Color LCD screen

Authentic arcade controls

