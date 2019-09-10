Score a budget-friendly Baby Boom Bluetooth speaker for $12 (Reg. up to $30)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering some notable deals on the budget-friendly Altec Lansing Bluetooth speakers. Now available for $11.99, just about all colorways of the Altec Lansing Baby Boom Bluetooth speaker are on sale. Shipping is free in orders over $35, but be sure to opt for in-store pickup otherwise. Regularly up to $30 at Best Buy, they sell for about as much from Amazon third-party sellers and are now at the best price we can find. While they might not pack all the bells and whistles of something like the new Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 2, they will provide you with a simple Bluetooth audio solution for under $12. IP67 water resistance, 6-hours of playback per charge and an auxiliary input round out the feature list. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,300 Best Buy customers. More details below.

This is easily one of the most affordable Bluetooth speakers, especially with good reviews. Usually one of the lowest-priced speakers out there, today’s deal is even better than the Oontz Solo at $17 Prime shipped. However, if you do plan on making use of that auxiliary input, make sure you have a cable on hand. This AmazonBasics 3.5mm Male to Male Stereo Audio Aux Cable goes for just over $5 Prime shipped, carries solid ratings and measures out at 4-feet long.

Looking to take it up a notch? The Bose SoundTouch 10 Speaker works with Alexa and is now $99 (Cert. Refurb, Orig. $199).

Enjoy wireless stereo audio with this graphite gray Altec Lansing Baby Boom Bluetooth speaker. The waterproof, shockproof and snowproof design handles the elements for outdoor use, while the 30-foot wireless range lets you move freely. This Altec Lansing Baby Boom Bluetooth speaker has a battery life up to six hours for lasting use, and the carabineer clip attaches securely to backpacks.