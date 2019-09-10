Cooler Master’s latest gaming keyboard touts USB-C, RGB, more: $153 (23% off)

Amazon offers the Cooler Master MK850 Gaming Mechanical Keyboard for $152.79 shipped. Normally selling for $200, it just dropped to $170, a price still available at Best Buy. Today’s offer takes off a total of 23% and marks a new all-time low. Centered around Cherry MX Red switches, this mechanical keyboard is designed to help elevate one’s gaming experience. There’s of course RGB backlighting, but also Aimpad technology which “gives you a competitive edge” thanks to analog movement control. Other notable inclusions are a detachable wrist pad, a braided USB-C cable and more. Having just been released earlier this year, reviews are still coming in. But other Cooler Master gaming accessories are highly-rated at Amazon.

A perfect use of the savings from today’s featured deal is to rest your new gaming peripheral on a mousepad. This extended AmazonBasics option does the trick, offering plenty of room for not only the keyboard, but a mouse as well.

Cooler Master MK850 Gaming Keyboard features:

The MK850 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard is fully featured with exclusive Aimpad technology for analog control. Transition seamlessly from MOBA to FPS to driving games and even flight sims with unprecedented analog control on a cluster of eight keys (QWER + ASDF). Feature packed with Cherry MX switches for durability, Precision Wheels for easy in-game adjustments, and brushed aluminum to last through all your battles. Combined with removable Type-C cable, magnetic wrist rest, and per-key RGB backlighting, the MK850 is the next step in gaming technology. It’s a game-changer – literally.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!