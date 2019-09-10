Cut back your electric bill with Lutron’s Motion-sensing Dimmer Switch at $26

Amazon offers the Lutron Maestro C.L Dimmer and Motion Sensor In-Wall Light Switch for $25.70 shipped. Normally fetching $35, you’ll save over 25%. Today’s offer beats our previous mention by over $1 and is a new all-time low. For comparison, Home Depot has it for $33. Lutron’s in-wall switch features a built-in motion sensor which automatically turn lights on and off, making it a great way to cut down your electric bills. There’s also dimming capabilities to further set the mood during movie nights, or as you’re winding down for the evening. Over 300 customers have left a 4/5 star rating.

Ditch the dimming functionality all-together and save even more with Lutron’s Maestro Motion Sensor Switch at $20. You’ll still benefit from having lights that turn on and off based on occupancy, but without the brightness controls.

Lutron Motion-sensing Dimmer Switch features:

Automatically turn lights on and off to favorite dimmed level

Detects fine motion 2-3 times better than competition with up to 900 square feet of coverage

Easily replaces existing switches in all homes – no neutral required and simple button press setup

Works with: 600 Watt of incandescent/ halogen bulbs or 150 Watts of dimmable LED/CFL

