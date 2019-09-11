ASUS’ ROG STRIX laptop is perfect for on-the-go gaming at $999, more from $550

Walmart is offering the ASUS ROG STRIX 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop with 2.4GHz/8GB/512GB for $999 shipped. This is down from its $1,299 going rate and is among the best pricing available. For comparison, we have seen this laptop go for as low as $899 in the past. You’ll get Intel’s 9th generation i5 processor, 512GB of speedy SSD storage, and NVIDIA’s GTX 1660 Ti 6GB graphics card in this laptop. That’s enough to play just about any AAA game you can imagine, whether at home or on-the-go. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Head below for more great laptop deals.

ASUS ROG STRIX Gaming Laptop features:

With a streamlined and focused design, the ROG Strix G Gaming Laptop melds the latest 9th Gen Intel Core processors and GeForce graphics into an impactful gaming experience, with ample power to slice through serious content creation and everyday multi-tasking. Boasting an IPS level display with ultra-narrow bezel and PCIe SSD, the ROG STRIX G GL531 has all the power needed to conquer the latest game titles without breaking a sweat.

