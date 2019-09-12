Laser TVs are exciting. They attempt to take the best features found in other TVs and projectors, and merge them into one product. From Optoma to LG, all sorts of manufacturers are investing money in laser TV development. Epson today unveiled its latest laser TV, which aims to be quite competitive thanks to the inclusion of an ambient light-rejecting screen that the company touts as delivering ‘a stunning picture in virtually any lighting environment’.

Epson’s new Laser TV aims to bring a huge screen into any room

Spanning from 100 to 120-inches in size, Epson’s new laser TV doubles the area covered by typical televisions. It’s able to do this and also deliver audio that is bound to be better than you’d usually get from a standard monitor or TV. This is thanks to a box-like form-factor that has more room for hardware that wouldn’t traditionally fit in a thin TV.

It supports both 4K and HDR, helping ensure that everything displayed looks crystal clear and that it will have a place in your home until 8K truly becomes a thing. As you would expect in a pricey box like this, it is smart and can be navigated using Google Assistant. Not only that, it runs Android TV, providing access to pretty much every mainstream app out there.

Along the back you’ll find two HDMI ports, Ethernet, USB, and more. It ships with an included screen that features a unique design that is able to redirect light from other sources away from it, resulting in a brighter picture. To an untrained eye, the included screen looks like a plain piece of white material. However, teeny tiny small ridges across it are what we have to thank for its display-brightening tech.

“Whether you’re watching a live sporting event, streaming your favorite series, gaming on the latest generation of consoles, or simply watching the latest blockbuster movie, the all-new Epson Laser Projection TV will simply amaze you,” said Rodrigo Catalan, senior product manager, Projectors, Epson America, Inc.

Pricing and availability

The all-new Epson LS500 Laser TV will be available for order sometime during Q1 of 2020. Two models allow customers to choose between 100- and 120-inch screen sizes, which are slated to cost $4,999 and $5,999, respectively. No matter which screen size is chosen, shoppers will then be able to select either a white or black colorway, allowing it to blend well in most setups.

9to5Toys’ Take

In many ways, I got a taste of what Epson’s new laser TV would be like to use when I reviewed VAVA’s laser projector. From form-factor to screen size, there are many similarities. In my review, one area I found lacking was missing support for official Google applications like the Play Store. As you would expect, Epson gets this right, touting support Google Assistant, YouTube, and other big names like Netflix, Hulu, and ESPN.

Combine this with up to 4,000 lumens of brightness, ambient light-rejecting screen, and an understandable price point, and LG’s 3,000 lumen offering has some serious competition. While I personally have no intention of dropping $5-$6K on a laser TV anytime soon, I do find it very exciting to see new and interesting takes on how the future of television could look.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!