Lululemon dives into high-end streetwear with its new line called Lab. The new collection features 28 unique pieces, many of which are gender neutral. Prices in the Lab series range from $118 to $398. Lab’s pieces mimic traditional Lululemon wear with stretchy moisture-wicking material that’s packed with functional pockets as well as reflective designs. The collection includes a very neutral color scheme with grey, white and black styles. Head below the jump to find our top picks from Lululemon’s new Lab line.

“Lab allows us to flex a slightly different muscle than we get to do in the main Lululemon line,” says Ben Stubbington, senior VP of men’s design, who led the design of Lab. “It gives us room to play with design, instigate ideas, and try new things.”

Lululemon Lab Menswear

Lab was designed for people who live in the city and have busy lifestyles. For men, a standout is the Ashta Hybrid Shirt that’s priced at $148. This is a perfect option for the changing seasons, and can be worn during workouts or everyday occasions. It also features a breathable mesh material that’s sweat-wicking and ultra stretchable. Best of all, it has a reflective strip on the back to keep you visible.

Joggers are very trendy for this season and the Lululemon Lab Refract 26-inch style does not disappoint. These pants have a more structured fit for a polished look, and comes infused with stretch to promote comfort. It also has two hand pockets and a zippered storage space in the back for small essentials. Be sure to pick up these gender neutral joggers for $168.

Lululemon Lab Women’s Apparel

For women, cropped tops are all the rage for fall and the Lululemon Lab Esker Tank is a must-have. I love the modern gray or blue coloring, which is quick drying thanks to a mesh fabric. This is a perfect tank top to wear with shorts, leggings, over jackets, and much more. It also has large arm holes that won’t restrict you while working out. This tank top is priced at $108 and will be a go-to in your wardrobe.

Finally, one of our favorite pieces from this line, especially for fall, is the Reykur Jacket. Its olive coloring is very stylish and it has a very versatile design. This jacket will look great with workout wear, sweaters or business attire. Its high neckline can be folded over for a fashionable look or zipped to the top to add warmth. With a mid-weight fabric, this piece is a great option for cooler weather. Be sure to pick one up for yourself with a price tag of $218.

