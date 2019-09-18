A $100 discount brings Kenwood’s 6.8-inch CarPlay Receiver to an all-time low

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the Kenwood DNR476S 6.8-inch CarPlay and Android Auto Receiver for $599.99 shipped. Also available directly from Best Buy, as well as Crutchfield. Good for a $100 discount from the going rate, today’s offer is the first notable price cut we’ve seen and subsequently a new all-time low. As one of Kenwood’s latest, its 6.8-inch receiver touts both CarPlay and Android Auto functionality. Another notable inclusion is built-in GPS capabilities, which offers access to Garmin maps without needing to have a smartphone connected. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Being the eve of iOS 13’s public release, today’s receiver discount couldn’t be more well-timed. Especially considering CarPlay is getting a notable overhaul in the impending software update. iOS 13 will allow you to run two different apps on your iPhone and the CarPlay unit.

A great way to fully take advantage of this functionality is by grabbing iOttie’s Easy One Touch 4 mount. With your smartphone also in view, one screen can show navigation directions while the other displays music or podcast controls.

Don’t forget that we’re still seeing iOttie’s iTap Magnetic Car Mount at an Amazon low of $17 (Save 32%).

Kenwood 6.8-inch CarPlay Receiver features:

Access Garmin maps and various in-car entertainment options with this Kenwood digital navigation receiver. The 6.8-inch touch panel provides intuitive control, and compatibility with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay supports your voice assistant for hands-free operation. This Kenwood digital navigation receiver has three camera inputs to support multiple vehicle surveillance equipment.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!