Add smartphone control to your outdoor lights for just $16

Amazon offers the WiOn Outdoor Wi-Fi 3-outlet Plug for $15.94 shipped. That’s good for $21 off the regular price at retailers like Home Depot, an Amazon all-time low and the best that we’ve seen. If you have existing outdoor lights, this is an easy way to add smartphone control without breaking the bank. Ideal for Christmas lights or even those popular string lights seen in just about every backyard patio across America. Rated 4+ stars by over 55% of Amazon reviewers.

Now the above model does not offer Alexa or Google Assistant control. If that’s a must for your setup, consider going with this indoor plug for roughly 40% less. It has stellar ratings and is still an easy way to introduce smart home control around your space.

Make sure to check out today’s Gold Box for even more smart home gear from Govee. Deals start at just $13, making it an ultra-affordable way to expand your setup.

WiOn Outdoor Wi-Fi 3-outlet Plug features:

Control outdoor electrical devices from anywhere – using your smartphone with no hub required

Great for landscape security lights, holiday lights, and yard decorations for added convenience and energy savings

3 WiFi-controlled grounded outlets, waterproof housing with 6ft cord

Up to 12 ON/OFF settings per day, including countdown, random/vacation, and sunrise/sunset schedules

Schedule daily, weekday, or weekend schedules

