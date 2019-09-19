Get that vintage Les Paul vibe for less, Epiphone PRO-III for $299 ($100 off)

Musician’s Friend is now offering the Epiphone Les Paul Traditional PRO-III Electric Guitar for $299 shipped. That price is available on the Ebony, Pacific Blue, Metallic Gold, Pelham Blue and Wine Red models. Regularly $399 at Guitar Center and Musician’s Friend, today’s deal is 25% or $100 off the going rate and the best we can find. This is a perfect opportunity to score that classic Gibson Les Paul look at more than $2,000 less. Features include a gloss-finish maple veneer top, solid mahogany body, Alnico Classic Pro +/Classic Pro humbuckers (plus coil split) and deluxe die-cast tuners. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

This guitar doesn’t come with a strap, so if you plan to get on your feet while playing consider this Ernie Ball Polypro for just $6.50. It carries solid ratings from over 1,600 Amazon customers but it might not look as amazing as this Fender Vintage Tweed at $13 Prime shipped.

Prefer a new Fender Strat instead? We have the Fender Player Stratocaster in multiple colorways at $125 off right here, along with some Tele deals.

Epiphone Les Paul Traditional PRO-III Electric Guitar:

Les Paul’s connection with Epiphone dates back to the after-hours work at their factory in the 1940s that led to his original “Log” solidbody design. Given that, it’s no wonder this Les Paul Traditional Pro III is so tightly connected to that history. The Traditional Pro III is available in some cool new colors and comes packed with features that belie its price. Sustain and playability are guaranteed from its all-mahogany body and ’60s profile neck. And you’ll be proud of the way it looks too in the finish of your choice.

