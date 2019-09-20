Cherry MX Red switches arrive on CORSAIR’s $80 RGB Gaming Keyboard (30% off)

Amazon is currently offering the CORSAIR K68 RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $79.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy. Typically fetching $115 these days, you’ll still find it selling for retail price direct from Corsair. Today’s offer is good for a 30% discount and matches our previous mention for the Amazon low. CORSAIR’s K68 fits the bill of a gamer’s perfect peripheral thanks to various macro keys, Cherry MX Red mechanical gaming key switches, water-resistance, and more. Plus with RGB backlighting, this keyboard looks the part as well and should fit-in nicely with most flashy battlestations. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 295 shoppers. Head below for more.

Tie your setup together and leverage your savings pair the new peripheral with a mouse pad. This highly-rated extended gaming mousepad at $14 when you clip the on-page coupon does the trick, giving you plenty of room for not only the keyboard, but a mouse as well.

Don’t forget that we’re also seeing a notable discount on the ASUS ROG Strix Flare Mechanical Keyboard at $120. Or for something a little more budget-friendly, Razer’s Cynosa Chroma RGB Keyboard is just $44.

CORSAIR K68 RGB Gaming Keyboard features:

Take gaming to the next level with this stunning CORSAIR keyboard. The RGB back-lighting allows for virtually unlimited customization, and the CHERRY MX key switches lets you play outdoors or indoors thanks to the IP32 water and dust resistance. This CORSAIR keyboard has program macro keys and multimedia controls to keep you in the game.

