LG’s 32-inch 144Hz Gaming Monitor has built-in RGB lighting at $429 (46% off)

BuyDig offers the LG 32GK850G-B 32-inch 144Hz QHD Gaming Monitor for $429 shipped once code WFW179 has been applied at checkout. Typically selling for $719 at B&H, you’ll find it for the pre-promotion price of $496 at Amazon. Today’s offer saves you over 46% and drops the price down to the lowest we’ve seen to date. Featuring a 32-inch 1440p panel, this monitor also clocks in with a 144Hz refresh rate. LG’s display won’t just enhance your gaming setup’s functionality, but also its aesthetic thanks to built-in Sphere lighting which outputs various colors. In terms of I/O, you’re looking at HDMI as well as DisplayPort, and more. Over 125 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating.

LG 32-inch 144Hz QHD Gaming Monitor features:

The 32GK850G-B 31.5″ 16:9 144 Hz G-Sync LCD Monitor from LG is a gaming-focused monitor built with many helpful hardware and software features to assist you on the battlefield. Specs-wise, it has a 2560 x 1440 resolution, a 350 cd/m² brightness rating, support for 16.7 million colors, and a fast 5 ms response time. With a 144 Hz refresh rate and NVIDIA G-Sync technology, this display provides you with a seamless and fluid gaming experience. Connect it to your system via HDMI or DisplayPort and then tilt, swivel, pivot, and adjust its height to your viewing preference.

