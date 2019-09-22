Home Depot offers tankless water heater systems and more from $54, today only

Today only, as part of its Special Buys of the Day, Home Depot is offering up to 40% off select tankless water heaters. The deals start at $54 with free shipping for all. Our top pick is the ATMOR ThermoPro 3.7GPM Stainless Steel Electric Tankless Water Heater at $224. As a comparison, it typically goes for $300. This is a match of our previous mention earlier this summer. There are many reasons to make the switch to a tankless water heater, including continuous and on-demand hot water. This model provides up to 3.7GPM, which is ideal for smaller homes. Offers a digital display for easy control, a sleek design, and ships with a seven-year warranty for added peace of mind. Rated 4/5 stars by over 200 Home Depot reviewers. More deals below.

Need a greater output for larger family homes? Consider the 5.1GPM model that’s also in today’s sale. It’s down to $284 but typically goes for around $350. This is the best offer we’ve seen for ATMOR’s high-end tankless water heater. It sports many of the same features as the lead deal above but includes a larger tank for heavy-use homes.

ATMOR ThermoPro features:

Easy to use digital temperature control in 1-degree increments

Requires three 30amp single-phase DP breakers, 3 x 8 AWG wires, 240V. 75amp total connected load

Specially equipped to heat incoming water as low as 37 degrees at 1.9 gpm

Warranty: 7 years against leakage and 2 years parts

High quality stainless steel interior components

