Grab the best price ever on Brother’s AiO AirPrint Laser Printer for $70

Staples offers the Brother Compact All-in-One Laser Printer with AirPrint for $69.99 shipped when promo code 70775 is applied. Final pricing is revealed at checkout. As a comparison, it typically goes for upwards of $150 but has dropped to $100 recently at most retailers. It currently sits at its Amazon all-time low of $90. Today’s deal is $30 less than our previous mention. This model sports everything needed for an at-home setup, including printing, copying, and scanning. With added AirPrint features it’s perfect for printing items direct from your iOS device. Rated 4.2/5 stars by 450 Amazon reviewers.

Ditch the laser ink and go with Canon’s inkjet AirPrint for $40. Of course, you’ll miss out on the economic aspects of using laser ink, but the upfront costs are much less. There’s still all-in-one capabilities here including scanning, copying, and more. Rated 4+ stars by roughly 55% of Amazon reviewers.

Brother HLL2390DW Laser Printer features:

Brother’s latest technology is infused into the HL-L2390DW. Equipped with a flatbed scan glass for convenient copying, this monochrome laser printer is engineered to scan directly from mobile devices. Developed to optimize efficiency, this replacement for the DCPL2520DW produces a robust and class-leading print speed of up to 32 pages per minute. This new Brother monochrome laser printer includes a 250-sheet paper capacity, which helps improve office efficiency with fewer refills. The HLL2390DW also handles legal and letter-sized paper.

