Grab the best price ever on Brother’s AiO AirPrint Laser Printer for $70

- Sep. 23rd 2019 10:08 am ET

0

Staples offers the Brother Compact All-in-One Laser Printer with AirPrint for $69.99 shipped when promo code 70775 is applied. Final pricing is revealed at checkout. As a comparison, it typically goes for upwards of $150 but has dropped to $100 recently at most retailers. It currently sits at its Amazon all-time low of $90. Today’s deal is $30 less than our previous mention. This model sports everything needed for an at-home setup, including printing, copying, and scanning. With added AirPrint features it’s perfect for printing items direct from your iOS device. Rated 4.2/5 stars by 450 Amazon reviewers.

Ditch the laser ink and go with Canon’s inkjet AirPrint for $40. Of course, you’ll miss out on the economic aspects of using laser ink, but the upfront costs are much less. There’s still all-in-one capabilities here including scanning, copying, and more. Rated 4+ stars by roughly 55% of Amazon reviewers.

Brother HLL2390DW Laser Printer features:

Brother’s latest technology is infused into the HL-L2390DW. Equipped with a flatbed scan glass for convenient copying, this monochrome laser printer is engineered to scan directly from mobile devices. Developed to optimize efficiency, this replacement for the DCPL2520DW produces a robust and class-leading print speed of up to 32 pages per minute. This new Brother monochrome laser printer includes a 250-sheet paper capacity, which helps improve office efficiency with fewer refills. The HLL2390DW also handles legal and letter-sized paper.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

Staples

Staples
Brother

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp