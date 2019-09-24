Increase your Mac recording quality tenfold: Blue Snowball Mic $39 (30% off)

BuyDig is now offering the Blue Microphones Snowball USB Microphone in white or aluminum for $39 shipped. Simply apply coupon code SNOWBALL at checkout to redeem the special price. Ranging from $55 to $67 at Amazon depending on the color, today’s deal is at least 30% or $16 in savings and is the best price we can find. This is also matching our previous mention. Blue’s Snowball is easily one of the best USB mics for your Mac in the price range. It sits atop our list of the best USB podcast mics on the market. Features include the mini desktop tripod stand and a three-pattern switch (cardioid, cardioid with -10dB pad and omni) to support multiple recording situations. Rated 4+ stars from thousands. More details below.

We also still have a great deal on Blue’s slim Snowflake Microphone at $36 (Save 40%). Both today’s featured deal and the Snowflake above are at least $3 below the comparable AmazonBasics model. Although you could save slightly more with the AmazonBasics Portable USB Condenser Microphone at $27.50, the trade off here is quite significant in terms of quality and looks. But for basic conference calling and the like, it will do just fine.

Blue Snowball USB Microphone:

The Snowball is a direct plug n’ play mic that connects to either a Mac or PC – no additional software is needed. With its dual capsule design and unique three-pattern switch (cardioid, cardioid with -10dB pad and omni), the Snowball can handle everything from soft vocals to the loudest garage band – and it’s ideal for podcasting. Check it out and you’ll see why it’s the coolest mic in town.

