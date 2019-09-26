G-Technology’s ultra-rugged 500GB ev RaW SSD drops to $114 (Reg. up to $180)

Amazon currently offers the G-Technology 500GB G-DRIVE ev RaW Portable USB 3.0 Solid State Drive for $113.78 shipped. Usually selling for around $155, today’s offer beats the lowest we’ve seen before by $2 and is a new Amazon all-time low. For comparison, Adorama currently sells it for $180. This shock and vibration-resistant SSD features up to 425MB/s transfer speeds and the entire package is wrapped in a rubber bumper that adds an extra layer of protection. G-Technology’s drive can withstand up to two-meter drops, as well. Relying on an eSATA connector, the drive includes both USB 3.0 and USB-C cables. Rated 4+ stars from over 65% of customers, and other G-DRIVE ev RaW options are well-reviewed.

Those looking to bring home the same rugged form-factor at a lower cost can instead opt for the HDD variant. Amazon will sell you a 1TB version of the G-DRIVE 500GB ev RaW Hard Drive for $90 right now. Going this route lets you pocket $24, but also decreases the drop-resistant to 1.5-meters. You’ll also take a hit on transfer speeds, with 136MB/s here.

G-DRIVE 500GB ev RaW SSD features:

The G-DRIVE ev RaW SSD is reinforced by a protective rubber bumper and offers transfer rates up to 425MB/s and up to 2TB of capacity for a durable, shock-resistant way to quickly edit or back up your media. And with Evolution Series compatibility, a G-DRIVE ev RaW SSD works seamlessly with a G-SPEED Shuttle with ev Series Bay Adapters storage solution to refine your workflow to the essential steps.

