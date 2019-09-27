Save 20% on Amazon’s latest Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa remote, now at $40

B&H currently offers the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for $39.99 shipped. Normally selling for $50, like you’ll find right now at Amazon, that’s good for a 20% discount and matches our previous mention. Amazon has brought 4K HDR support to its latest Fire TV Stick, alongside all the popular streaming services like Hulu, Netflix and more. Plus, with so much content to enjoy, the bundled Alexa Voice Remote ensures that searching for the right show is a breeze. Over 44,000 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Learn more about why you should consider Amazon’s Fire TV 4K stick.

For comparison, Amazon’s entry-level Fire TV Stick will currently set you back the same price as the 4K model. Though if you’re looking to save even more, Roku Express HD at $30 will let you enjoy the upcoming season of Bojack Horseman and more at 25% less than our featured deal.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K features:

Enjoy streaming media content with HDR 4K UHD compatibility on any compatible display with the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Streaming Media Player. It provides access to content such as movies, TV shows, music, games, and more. You can also access premium services such as Netflix and Amazon Video. This device supports video resolutions up to 4K UHD and connects to your display via its integrated HDMI connector.

