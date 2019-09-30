Load up on new coffee, espresso, and more from $10 in today’s Gold Box

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking up to 41% off coffee, K-Cups, and more. Deals start at $10 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the Bulletproof 12-ounce whole bean coffee and 16-ounce MCT oil bundle kit for $27.96. That’s down from the usual $35 price tag and the best we’ve seen at Amazon. Includes Bulletproof whole bean coffee and MCT oil, which is said to be an “energizing, easy-to-digest quality fat that powers your brain and curbs snack attacks.” Rated 4.2/5 stars. More below.

Also in today’s Gold Box is a 50-count box of L’OR Nespresso Coffee Capsules for $21.35. You’d typically pay closer to $30 for this bundle. Includes five varieties with ten capsules each, ranging in intensity from medium to dark roast. This bundle has excellent ratings thus far.

Check out the rest of today’s sale right here for even more coffee deals. You’ll also want to swing by our coverage of the new AeroPress Go for all your coffee needs away from home.

More on Bulletproof Whole Bean Coffee:

At Bulletproof, we provide ourselves in giving you the best quality product. Our Coffee is the result of an obsessive pursuit to find the absolute highest performance coffee beans on earth. It’s taken more than 10 years to identify every step of performance-robbing toxin formation in coffee and to find a reliable, perfect source of beans that always make you feel great.

