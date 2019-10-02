Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Card Thief, Lifeline Flatline, more

- Oct. 2nd 2019 9:53 am ET

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have some notable price drops including Teach Your Monster to Read, Sputnik Eyes, Lifeline: Halfway to Infinity, Lifeline: Flatline, Card Thief, Truck Simulation 19, and many more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Teach Your Monster to Read: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Sputnik Eyes: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Glitchskier: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Lifeline: Halfway to Infinity: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Lifeline: Flatline: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Card Thief: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Truck Simulation 19: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: SHINE – Journey Of Light: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Aerofly FS 2019: $3 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Legends of Andor: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Terra Mystica: $5 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Mybrushes: $1 (Reg. $10)

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Cloud Outliner Pro: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: eXtra Voice Recorder: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Goblin Sword: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: SNIKS: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Exception: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: The Quest: $4 (Reg. $8)

Mac: Cloud Outliner Pro: $4 (Reg. $10)

Mac: eXtra Voice Recorder: $2 (Reg. $5)

