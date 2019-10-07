Ergotech’s Aluminum Monitor Arm sees first 2019 price drop: $61 (Save 20%)

Amazon is offering the Ergotech Freedom Aluminum Monitor Arm for $61.25 shipped. That’s 20% off the typical rate there and is the first price drop we’ve tracked at Amazon in 2019. Having used a similar mount for the monitor at my desk, I can say first-hand that it can make large displays easy to manage. This model works with VESA-compatible displays, allowing you to elevate a monitor weighing up to 30.8-pounds. Rated 4/5 stars.

Have two displays? Consider VIVO’s Desk Mount at $32. While it won’t move around as easily, this is a cost effective way to free up desk space and limit cord visibility thanks to built-in cable management. Each arm supports monitors ranging from 13- to 27-inches in size.

Ergotech Freedom Aluminum Monitor Arm features:

  • Compatible with PC & iMac monitors with built-in VESA compatibility
  • Includes articulating arm + desk clamp base + 8″ pole
  • Monitor Weight Capacity: Min 20lbs/Max 30.8lbs
  • VESA Compatible: 75×75 & 100×100
  • Max desk thickness: 2.5″
  • Warranty: 3 Years

