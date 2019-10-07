Fujifilm’s Square SQ20 Camera has 4x zoom and can even snap videos at 20% off

Amazon offers the Fujifilm Instax Square SQ20 Hybrid Instant Camera in both colors for $149.99 shipped. Find it on sale at B&H as well. Usually selling for $190, today’s offer pockets you $40 in savings and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. For its Square SQ20, Fujifilm has drawn inspiration from the usual retro-inspired design, while also adding in some more modern comforts like a rechargeable battery, 4x digital zoom and a 2.7-inch color LCD monitor. In order to stand out from the mass of other instant cameras, the Square SQ20 touts built-in photo editing and the ability to record 15-second videos, which get stored on an SD card. Rated 4.3/5 stars and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

If you don’t need the more premium capabilities and just want a standard instant camera, then you’ll be right at home with the best-selling Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera at $52. Regardless, be sure to put your savings to work and pick up some extra film. You can grab an eight-pack of compatible film for $14 at Amazon right now.

Fujifilm Instax Square SQ20 features:

The instax SQUARE SQ20 allows you to creatively showcase the beauty of moving subjects. Whether you’re capturing that exciting moment or a thrilling adventure the instax SQ20 allows you to enjoy photography and instant prints like never before.

