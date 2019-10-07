Google Pixel 3 falls to one of its best prices yet at $400 (Reg. $500)

DailySteals via Rakuten offers the unlocked Google Pixel 3 64GB in various colors for $399.99 shipped when promo code SAVE15 is applied during checkout. Make sure you’re logged into a Rakuten account to be able to apply this code. As a comparison, this device originally sold for $799 but has trended around $500 at Amazon recently before dropping to $460. Today’s deal is a match of our best 2019 mention. Pixel 3 sports Android 9.0 Pie, offers an OLED display with HDR, 12MP camera and more. At this price, it offers some of the best value for your money in the mid- to upper-tier of smartphones available currently. In our hands-on review, we called it the best Android device on the market. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

Put your savings to work and grab a Google Pixel 3 case from Spigen to keep your new device safe on-the-go. This “thin fit” model is perfect for those that do not like any extra bulk.

Want to save further? Amazon and B&H currently have the Google Pixel 3a on sale from $349. Google’s latest device has been rarely discounted over the last few months and is certainly worth a look today.

Pixel 3 features:

Capture the perfect shot every time, get things done with the Google Assistant, enjoy an all-day battery, and more.

Get help from the Google Assistant: reserve a table at your favorite restaurant, buy tickets, get commute times, weather info, and more—all with a simple squeeze, or just by using your voice.

Screen spam, scams, and other nuisance calls. Get real-time transcription and block unwanted callers so you’ll never hear from them again.

Disconnect from your phone when and where you want with Digital Wellbeing. It lets you focus on time with family and friends by setting timers on apps and turning off visual notifications. Use the wind down mode to turn the screen to gray scale and get ready for a good night’s sleep.

