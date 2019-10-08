Bose’s new Noise-Cancelling Wireless Headphones 700 hit low of $310 (Save $90)

- Oct. 8th 2019 1:55 pm ET

0

NationWide Distributor via Rakuten is offering the Bose Noise-Cancelling Wireless Bluetooth Headphones 700 for $309.99 shipped when coupon code SAVE15 has been applied during checkout. That’s over 20% off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $17. These headphones replace Bose’s well-respected QC35s and deliver features like noise-cancellation, Alexa and Assistant control, along with 20-hour battery life on a single charge. They wield 11 differing levels of noise cancellation, letting users allow ambient sound through or take control of distractions. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Take a peek at our release coverage to learn more.

For those uncertain about over-hear headphones, have a look at Amazon’s new Echo Buds. Priced at $130, these were announced just two weeks ago. Amazon teamed up with Bose to implement Active Noise Reduction Technology which yielded a ‘sealed in-ear design limits background noise.’ Note: Echo Buds will not begin shipping until October 30th.

Bose Wireless Headphones 700 features:

  • Keep your phone in your pocket and your head up to the world with easy access to voice assistants for music, navigation, weather, and more
  • Confidently take a call or speak to Alexa in any environment, with an unrivaled adaptive four-microphone system that isolates your voice from surrounding noise
  • Personalize your environment with 11 levels of noise cancelling: control distractions or let ambient sound in
  • Access Alexa with the push of a button, or use the wake-up word.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Headphones Deals

Best Headphones Deals

There are many different types of headphones currently on the market including Over-Ear, In-Ear, On-Ear, and Noise-Canceling. Most headphones connect to an audio source like your iPhone or iPod with a 3.5mm stereo cable, but wireless options including Bluetooth have become more popular over the past few years.
Rakuten

Rakuten
bose

About the Author