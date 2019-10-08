Bose’s new Noise-Cancelling Wireless Headphones 700 hit low of $310 (Save $90)

NationWide Distributor via Rakuten is offering the Bose Noise-Cancelling Wireless Bluetooth Headphones 700 for $309.99 shipped when coupon code SAVE15 has been applied during checkout. That’s over 20% off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $17. These headphones replace Bose’s well-respected QC35s and deliver features like noise-cancellation, Alexa and Assistant control, along with 20-hour battery life on a single charge. They wield 11 differing levels of noise cancellation, letting users allow ambient sound through or take control of distractions. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Take a peek at our release coverage to learn more.

For those uncertain about over-hear headphones, have a look at Amazon’s new Echo Buds. Priced at $130, these were announced just two weeks ago. Amazon teamed up with Bose to implement Active Noise Reduction Technology which yielded a ‘sealed in-ear design limits background noise.’ Note: Echo Buds will not begin shipping until October 30th.

Bose Wireless Headphones 700 features:

Keep your phone in your pocket and your head up to the world with easy access to voice assistants for music, navigation, weather, and more

Confidently take a call or speak to Alexa in any environment, with an unrivaled adaptive four-microphone system that isolates your voice from surrounding noise

Personalize your environment with 11 levels of noise cancelling: control distractions or let ambient sound in

Access Alexa with the push of a button, or use the wake-up word.

