Pioneer’s $170 5.1-Ch. A/V Receiver has AirPlay & Dolby Atmos (New low)

- Oct. 8th 2019 11:29 am ET

Electronics Expo via Rakuten is offering the Pioneer Dolby Atmos A/V Receiver (VSX-832) for $169.99 shipped when coupon code SAVE15 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $80 off the Amazon direct rate that has recently fetched, and a $37 cut off today’s price drop. This deal beats the lowest offer we have tracked by $24. This Pioneer A/V Receiver sports high-end features while maintaining a very affordable price. Purchasers will benefit from Dolby Atmos, AirPlay, Chromecast, and four HDMI ports that support 4K HDR pass-through. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Those in need of speakers should have a look at the ELAC deal we unraveled yesterday.

Connect speakers throughout your home theater with 100-ft. of AmazonBasics 16-Gauge Wire. For under $14, you’ll have plenty of wire that comes on a spool, making it easy to run across your space. Rated 4.7/5 stars by more than 3,575 Amazon shoppers.

Pioneer Dolby Atmos A/V Receiver features:

  • 5.1 Ch. AVR capable of immersive DTS:X and Dolby Atmos 3.1.2 and 2.1.2 speaker setups for 360-degree surround sound without rear/surround speakers
  • Ultra HD pass-through with HDCP 2.2 (4K/60p/4:4:4) including HDR 10, BT.2020 and Dolby Vision compatible signal pass-through support
  • Chromecast built-in, DTS Play-Fi and Fire Connect offer amazing multi-room wireless audio options along with streaming services from Pandora, Tidal, Tune IN and Deezer

Home Theater
Rakuten
pioneer

