Calphalon’s dark steel Coffee Maker at one of its best prices: $40 (Reg. $80+)

The official Best Buy eBay store is offering the Calphalon Special Brew 10-Cup Coffee Maker in dark stainless steel for $39.99 shipped. Matched as part of its Deals of the Day. Regularly as much as $160 at Best Buy, this model sells for closer to $89 at Amazon where it has never dropped below $50. Today’s deal is $10 under our previous mention and is one of the best we have tracked. Calphalon’s attractive dark steel coffee maker features a 10-cup glass carafe, a nonstick warming plate, strength flavor adjustment and a “high visibility” LCD display. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Clearly you could opt for one of those simple coffee makers from AmazonBasics and Mr. Coffee for about half the price. But neither option will look as nice on the countertop or include all the bells and whistles on today’s Calphalon. Either way, you could also use some of your savings to try out the extremely affordable AmazonFresh ground coffee starting from just $6 Prime shipped.

Calphalon Special Brew 10-Cup Coffee Maker:

Provide delicious beverages for everyone with this Calphalon Special Brew 10-cup coffee maker in dark stainless steel. The premium boiling system extracts up to 20 percent more flavor. The nonstick warming plate keeps the 10-cup glass carafe warm for up to four hours, and the Delay Brew feature lets you select a brewing time in advance. The strength flavor adjustment feature in this Calphalon Special Brew 10-cup coffee maker ensures the coffee is to your preferred taste.

