At 21% off, it’s finally time to grab a UPS with CyberPower’s 750VA $71 model

Amazon offers the CyberPower AVRG750U 750VA 12-Outlet UPS for $70.95 shipped. Also at B&H for the same price. Usually selling for $90, today’s offer is good for a 21% discount, comes within $1.50 of the all-time low and is the second-best we’ve seen this year. These days, there’s really no reason not to have a UPS at the center of your desk or networking setup. CyberPower’s model brings 12 surge-protected outlets alongside a 750VA battery backup. So not only will your gear be safe from electrical surges during storms, but if the power goes out, the internet will stay running too. There’s also automatic voltage regulation to correct minor power fluctuations. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 390 customers.

If you don’t need quite as much power, then consider saving even more with the AmazonBasics Standby 500VA UPS instead. At $55, you’re still getting eight outlets but with 20% less battery power. So if that trade-off is worth the additional savings, then this is an ideal budget-conscious purchase. Or you can save even more by opting for the 400VA model at $44.

C yberPower 750VA 12-Outlet UPS features:

A compact UPS with line interactive topology, the CyberPower AVRG750U provides battery backup (using simulated sine wave output) and surge protection for desktop computers, workstations, networking devices, and home entertainment systems. The AVRG750U uses Automatic Voltage Regulation (AVR) to correct minor power fluctuations without switching to battery power, which extends battery life.

