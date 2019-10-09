Today only, Electronic Express via Rakuten is offering the TCL 55-inch 4K Roku TV (55S425) for $269.99 shipped when coupon code XP50 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $50 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. This 55-inch TV is incredibly affordable while also sporting a solid feature set. It supports 4K, HDR, and has direct-lit LED tech for even greater picture quality. Folks in the Alexa or Assistant ecosystem will be able to control volume, power, and more thanks to support for both. This Roku TV has the necessary tech to pair easily with Walmart’s upcoming sound bar and wireless subwoofer, allowing you to easily upgrade audio at any time. Inputs include 3x HDMI, USB, Ethernet, and more. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Want to mount your new TV? The AmazonBasics No-Stud Wall Mount is $25 and aims to make the job extremely simple. As its name implies, you won’t need to find a stud and it can hold up 150-pounds in drywall alone. I’ve mounted every TV in my home as I think it yields a clutter-free look. Rated 4.2/5 stars by nearly 1,150 Amazon shoppers.

TCL 55-inch 4K Roku TV features:

TV without stand: 49 X 28.4 X 3.1 inches, TV with stand: 49 X 30.6 X 8 inches

Smart functionality delivers all your favorite content with over 500,000 movies and TV episodes, accessible through the simple and intuitive Roku TV

Pairs 4K Ultra HD picture clarity with the contrast, color, and detail of high dynamic range (HDR) for the most lifelike picture

Direct lit LED produces great picture quality

Inputs: 3 HDMI 2. 0 with HDCP 2.2 (one with HDMI ARC), 1 USB (media player), RF, Composite, Headphone Jack, Optical Audio Out, Ethernet

Compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant

