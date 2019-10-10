Amazon offers outdoor lighting and security gear from $14 (30% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Home Goods Squad (97% positive in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering 30% off outdoor lighting, home goods and more. Everything in the sale ships free for Prime members in orders over $25 and carries 4+ star ratings. One standout is the 4-pack of Home Zone Security Solar Deck Lights for $20.99. Regularly $30, today’s offer is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. Ideal for around the backyard or as driveway path lights, they feature an aluminum construction and an IP67 extreme weather rating. With no wiring required for installation, you just push the power button and mount with the included screws/anchors. Rated 4+ stars. More deals and details below.

Be sure to browse through the rest of today’s outdoor Gold Box sale right here for options starting from just $14. You’ll find everything from power tools and other lighting fixtures to home security gear and more. Another standout and a great alternative to the solar lights above, is the 2-pack of LED Wall Lights for $13.99 Prime shipped. Regularly $25, this is also a new Amazon low and the best price we can find. You won’t be able to mount these ones on the ground but they’re also more affordable and are backed by a 5-year warranty.

You can also still bring home YI’s Outdoor 1080p Security Camera for $61 and save 24% and here’s a new low on the Mr. Beams wireless LED path lights, if you’re looking for more alternatives.

Home Zone Security Solar Deck Lights :

Let the sun do the work with outdoor solar powered dock lights from Home Zone Security featuring four ultra bright LED lights rechargeable by advanced crystalline solar panels. High quality aluminum casing construction for durability and a modern design to improve the look and safety of your deck steps, driveway, and uneven pathways around your home

