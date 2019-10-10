Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Train Conductor, iWriter, more

- Oct. 10th 2019 9:56 am ET

0

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have some notable price drops including Train Conductor, iWriter, Ananda – PREMIUM, Ticket to Earth, and many more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Instant Sketch Pro: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Train Conductor: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Ananda – PREMIUM: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: 4th Grade Math Testing Prep: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: iWriter: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Bugs and Numbers: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Ticket to Earth: $4 (Reg. $5)

Today’s Best Game Deals: Madden NFL 20 $39, LEGO Worlds $13, more

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Safety Photo+Video: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Gun Log: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Lotto Manager Ticket Scanner: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: AirDisk Pro: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Do.List: To Do List Organizer: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Allowance & Chores Bot: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Dandara: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Kingdom: New Lands: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Kathy Rain: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Apollo: Immersive illumination: $1 (Reg. $3)

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
App Store

App Store

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard