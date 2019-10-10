Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Train Conductor, iWriter, more

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have some notable price drops including Train Conductor, iWriter, Ananda – PREMIUM, Ticket to Earth, and many more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Instant Sketch Pro: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Train Conductor: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Ananda – PREMIUM: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: 4th Grade Math Testing Prep: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: iWriter: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Bugs and Numbers: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Ticket to Earth: $4 (Reg. $5)

Today’s Best Game Deals: Madden NFL 20 $39, LEGO Worlds $13, more

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Safety Photo+Video: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Gun Log: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Lotto Manager Ticket Scanner: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: AirDisk Pro: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Do.List: To Do List Organizer: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Allowance & Chores Bot: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Dandara: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Kingdom: New Lands: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Kathy Rain: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Apollo: Immersive illumination: $1 (Reg. $3)

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!