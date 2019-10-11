Magazine subs from $4/yr.: Wired, Men’s Health, Dwell, GQ, and many more

DiscountMags has now kicked off this weekend’s promotional event with quite a notable offer. You can now grab any 3 magazines (1-year subscriptions) in the sale for just $12 with free delivery every month. That’s just $4 each per year and we are seeing loads of the most popular mags like Wired, Popular Science, Architectural Digest, Men’s Health, GQ, Esquire, Women’s Health, Golfweek and many more. Head below for all the details.

While you have to add at least 3 titles to your cart to receive the special price, $4 per year is about as good as it gets outside of Black Friday and the like. Very rarely so we see the aforementioned titles drop that low. Wired, for example, is regularly more like $15 per year or so, but now can be had for $1 less than our usual exclusive pricing. Today’s deal is $1 below Amazon’s price for 6 months and $16 under its current yearly listing, for comparison.

As a quick side note, titles like Architectural Digest, Dwell and Men’s Health are usually excluded from sales that drop below the $5 price point per year. Not only that, but they also rarely even drop to $5. So take a closer look at these 3 if you’re interested.

Wired Magazine:

Wired magazine is a computer magazine devoted to readers who want to know more about that world. Every issue covers the newest and hottest electronic devices, giving readers an inside look at those devices before they hit the streets. From the hottest technologies to reviews of the best devices on the market, Wired magazine is a must-read publication for those interested in technology.

