Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Danmaku Unlimited 2, Maruta Escape, more

- Oct. 14th 2019 10:05 am ET

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have some notable price drops including Maruta Escape, Wheel Decision Maker Decide, Drop The Chicken 2 The Circus, Danmaku Unlimited 2, Monster RPG 2, and many more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Super Lines: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: System Activity Monitors: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Bouncy Catapult: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: iWheel Decision Maker Decide: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Your GPS Location Finder Pro: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Land of Livia: An Epic Fantasy: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Maruta Escape: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Drop The Chicken 2 The Circus: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Monster RPG 2: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Danmaku Unlimited 2 – Bullet Hell Shmup: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Proloquo4Text: $60 (Reg. $120)

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Pocket Anatomy: FREE (Reg. $1+)

iOS Universal: Epica 2 Pro – monster camera: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Skywall Pro – HD+ Wallpapers: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: DayCost Pro – Personal Finance: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Worry Watch :- Anxiety Tracker: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: PPoI – Your Points of Interest: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Find My Bluetooth Earbuds: $3 (Reg. $6)

