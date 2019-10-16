Apple’s 1TB 11-inch iPad Pro puts storage concerns to bed: $1,100 (Amazon low)

Amazon is offering the Apple 11-inch iPad Pro 1TB Wi-Fi in Silver or Space Gray for $1,099.97 shipped. That’s $379 off the original price, a $249 savings since Apple’s official price drop took effect, and beats the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked by roughly $50. Apple’s latest iPad Pro features its incredibly powerful A12X Bionic chip which delivers MacBook Pro-like benchmarks. Additionally, you’ll find an edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display with True Tone, wide color support, and more. Apple touts up to 10-hour battery life, rivaling MacBook Pros.

Protect your investment with DinoCase. This slim iPad Pro case is $18, offers full-compatibility with Apple Pencil, and sports a clear design that allows you to show off your preferred colorway. More than 215 Amazon shoppers have left a review, which have yielded an impressive 4.6/5 star rating.

The last few days have offered a variety of iPad-related deals. Today we found the latest Apple Pencil on sale, yesterday the iPad Air received an Amazon discount, and a few days prior we discovered the 11-inch iPad Pro with 256GB of storage for $800.

iPad Pro features:

11-Inch edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display with Promotion, true Tone, and wide Color

A12X Bionic chip with Neural Engine

Face ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay

12MP back camera, 7MP True Depth front camera

Four speaker Audio with wider Stereo sound

802.11AC Wi-Fi

Up to 10 hours of battery life

