Apple’s 1TB 11-inch iPad Pro puts storage concerns to bed: $1,100 (Amazon low)

Amazon is offering the Apple 11-inch iPad Pro 1TB Wi-Fi in Silver or Space Gray for $1,099.97 shipped. That’s $379 off the original price, a $249 savings since Apple’s official price drop took effect, and beats the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked by roughly $50. Apple’s latest iPad Pro features its incredibly powerful A12X Bionic chip which delivers MacBook Pro-like benchmarks. Additionally, you’ll find an edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display with True Tone, wide color support, and more. Apple touts up to 10-hour battery life, rivaling MacBook Pros.
Protect your investment with DinoCase. This slim iPad Pro case is $18, offers full-compatibility with Apple Pencil, and sports a clear design that allows you to show off your preferred colorway. More than 215 Amazon shoppers have left a review, which have yielded an impressive 4.6/5 star rating.
The last few days have offered a variety of iPad-related deals. Today we found the latest Apple Pencil on sale, yesterday the iPad Air received an Amazon discount, and a few days prior we discovered the 11-inch iPad Pro with 256GB of storage for $800.
iPad Pro features:
- 11-Inch edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display with Promotion, true Tone, and wide Color
- A12X Bionic chip with Neural Engine
- Face ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay
- 12MP back camera, 7MP True Depth front camera
- Four speaker Audio with wider Stereo sound
- 802.11AC Wi-Fi
- Up to 10 hours of battery life
