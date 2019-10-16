Apple’s 1TB 11-inch iPad Pro puts storage concerns to bed: $1,100 (Amazon low)

- Oct. 16th 2019 11:35 am ET

Amazon is offering the Apple 11-inch iPad Pro 1TB Wi-Fi in Silver or Space Gray for $1,099.97 shipped. That’s $379 off the original price, a $249 savings since Apple’s official price drop took effect, and beats the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked by roughly $50. Apple’s latest iPad Pro features its incredibly powerful A12X Bionic chip which delivers MacBook Pro-like benchmarks. Additionally, you’ll find an edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display with True Tone, wide color support, and more. Apple touts up to 10-hour battery life, rivaling MacBook Pros.

Protect your investment with DinoCase. This slim iPad Pro case is $18, offers full-compatibility with Apple Pencil, and sports a clear design that allows you to show off your preferred colorway. More than 215 Amazon shoppers have left a review, which have yielded an impressive 4.6/5 star rating.

The last few days have offered a variety of iPad-related deals. Today we found the latest Apple Pencil on sale, yesterday the iPad Air received an Amazon discount, and a few days prior we discovered the 11-inch iPad Pro with 256GB of storage for $800.

iPad Pro features:

  • 11-Inch edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display with Promotion, true Tone, and wide Color
  • A12X Bionic chip with Neural Engine
  • Face ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay
  • 12MP back camera, 7MP True Depth front camera
  • Four speaker Audio with wider Stereo sound
  • 802.11AC Wi-Fi
  • Up to 10 hours of battery life

