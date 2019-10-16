Dyson Direct via Rakuten is offering its refurbished Cinetic Big Ball Animal + Allergy Bagless Upright Vacuum (206033-02) for $199.99 shipped when coupon code DYSN30 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $350 off the going rate in new condition at retailers like Best Buy and is within a mere $16 of the lowest price we have tracked. The promise with this Dyson upright vacuum cleaner is that it will deliver ‘strong constant suction’ without leaving ‘dirty filters to wash or replace’. It works on carpeting, hardwood floors, and everything in-between, making it a fantastic solution for the entire home. Made with pets in mind, this unit is ready to pick up any fur that’s lying around. HEPA filtration captures bacteria and allergens without expelling them back into the house. Customers will receive a 6-month warranty from Dyson. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

If you aren’t committed to the Dyson brand, have a look at Bissell’s Cleanview Upright Bagless Vacuum Cleaner. Clocking in at $90, this offering costs quite a bit less and happens to be Amazon’s best-selling upright vacuum.

ICYMI, Dyson recently unveiled its latest air purifiers. In addition to everything else Dyson’s all-in-one units could do before, these now tackle formaldehyde, aiming to help alleviate skin, eye, nose and throat irritation. High levels of formaldehyde have even been linked to some cancer types. Read our coverage of Dyson’s new products to learn more.

Dyson Cinetic Big Ball Upright Vacuum features:

The Dyson Cinetic Big Ball Animal vacuum is the first upright vacuum with Dyson Cinetic™ science. It’s our biggest technological breakthrough since we invented cyclonic vacuum cleaners: engineered to solve the problem of filters clogging and losing suction. The self-adjusting cleaner head has an active base plate that automatically adjusts to seal in suction across all floor types. It’s able to thoroughly clean both carpets and hard floors throughout the home. And with hygienic bin emptying, there’s no need to get your hands dirty – just push the button to release the dirt.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!