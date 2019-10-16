Silence distractions with Sony’s Wireless XM3 ANC Headphones: $250 (Save $98)

NationWide Distributors (98.7% positive feedback) via eBay Daily Deals is offering the Sony ANC Wireless Headphones (WH1000XM3) for $249.99 shipped. That’s $98 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and is within $24 of the lowest price we have tracked. There’s no shortage of wireless headphones out there. Despite this, only a small fraction of them are top-tier. Many have dubbed Sony’s headphones as being a pair that easily makes the cut. Some of the reasons include a comfortable fit, USB-C charging, 30-hour battery life, and support for both Assistant and Alexa. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Peek at our hands-on review to learn more.

Significantly lessen today’s total when opting for Anker’s Soundcore Life 2 ANC Wireless Headphones. Priced at $80, these will be easier on your wallet. While they’re unlikely to perform on the same level as Sony’s, nearly 1,500 Amazon shoppers have left an average 4.2/5 star rating.

Ditch bulk when opting for a pair of truly wireless headphones. JAM just launched their AirPods competitors and they sport an in-ear fit that yields noise isolation. Probably the most impressive thing about these earbuds is their incredibly low price of $40. Find out more when reading yesterday’s launch coverage.

Sony ANC Wireless Headphones features:

Industry leading ANC lends a personalized, virtually soundproof experience

Cover the right ear cup to turn down your music for instant, easy conversation

Adjusts the ambient sound to your activity to give you the best noise cancellation

Control music tracks and volume, activate your voice assistant and take phone calls

Get up to 30 hours of battery life on a single charge / 5hrs of playback on a 10min charge

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!