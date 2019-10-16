Silence distractions with Sony’s Wireless XM3 ANC Headphones: $250 (Save $98)

- Oct. 16th 2019 5:00 pm ET

NationWide Distributors (98.7% positive feedback) via eBay Daily Deals is offering the Sony ANC Wireless Headphones (WH1000XM3) for $249.99 shipped. That’s $98 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and is within $24 of the lowest price we have tracked. There’s no shortage of wireless headphones out there. Despite this, only a small fraction of them are top-tier. Many have dubbed Sony’s headphones as being a pair that easily makes the cut. Some of the reasons include a comfortable fit, USB-C charging, 30-hour battery life, and support for both Assistant and Alexa. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Peek at our hands-on review to learn more.

Significantly lessen today’s total when opting for Anker’s Soundcore Life 2 ANC Wireless Headphones. Priced at $80, these will be easier on your wallet. While they’re unlikely to perform on the same level as Sony’s, nearly 1,500 Amazon shoppers have left an average 4.2/5 star rating.

Ditch bulk when opting for a pair of truly wireless headphones. JAM just launched their AirPods competitors and they sport an in-ear fit that yields noise isolation. Probably the most impressive thing about these earbuds is their incredibly low price of $40. Find out more when reading yesterday’s launch coverage.

Sony ANC Wireless Headphones features:

  • Industry leading ANC lends a personalized, virtually soundproof experience
  • Cover the right ear cup to turn down your music for instant, easy conversation
  • Adjusts the ambient sound to your activity to give you the best noise cancellation
  • Control music tracks and volume, activate your voice assistant and take phone calls
  • Get up to 30 hours of battery life on a single charge / 5hrs of playback on a 10min charge

