L.O.L! Surprise Gold Box at Amazon offers easy gifts from just $8.50

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers up to 30% off select L.O.L! Surprise packs from $8.62. Free shipping is available with a Prime membership or on orders of $25+. Our top pick is a two-pack of the L.O.L! Surprise Pets Series for $10.54. That’s down from the usual $20 price tag and a new Amazon all-time low. L.O.L! Surprise delivers seven layers of gifts, with each offering a hint at what pet will be found on the inside. Every pack includes a secret message sticker, collectible sticker sheet, shoes, accessory, and LOL Surprise Pets with water surprise. Rated 4.7/5 stars by over 600 Amazon reviewers. More below.

If you or your kids are L.O.L! Surprise experts, you may be interested in this #OOTD bundle which includes over 25 different surprises for $15.42. You’d typically pay $25 or more. There’s multiple outfits for each day and it also includes a sticker sheet as well. Great for expanding your collection and diving further into the world of L.O.L! Surprise. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

L.O.L! Surprise features:

LOL Surprise Pets offers 7 layers of surprise

Each layer unveils a hint of which LOL Surprise Pet you’re going to get

There’s a new way to unbox your accessories! Scoop in the litter box for surprises

Includes: secret message sticker, collectable sticker sheet, shoes, accessory, and LOL Surprise Pets with water surprise

Ball transforms into a purse carrying case, bath, and play set

