NETGEAR’s Orbi 802.11ac Mesh System drops to $266 (Reg. $330), more from $65

Amazon currently offers the NETGEAR Orbi RBK50 802.11ac Mesh Wi-Fi System for $265.92 shipped. Typically selling for $330 these days, today’s offer saves you over 20%, comes within $11 of the last mention from a few months ago, and is one of the best we’ve seen this year. This Wi-Fi system includes two routers and provides up to 5,000-square feet of tri-band, 3000Mb/s coverage. NETGEAR’s 802.11ac Orbi Routers include eight Gigabit Ethernet ports as well, giving you the flexibility to expand your wired connections. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 7,100 customers. Head below for more.

Other home networking deals include:

Don’t forget that we’re also seeing up to 25% off a selection of eero 802.11ac Wi-Fi mesh systems on sale from $149. Or if today’s deals don’t fit the bill for your home network, we just rounded up the best Wi-Fi 6 Routers from ARRIS, NETGEAR, and more. So definitely go check out our top picks, especially if you just upgraded to an iPhone 11.

NETGEAR Orbi RBK50 Routers features:

Bring fast, secure, and reliable internet to your entire family with the NETGEAR Orbi Home WiFi System. No more WiFi boosters or extenders necessary. The Orbi WiFi Router and Satellite extend high performance WiFi to your property from the basement to the backyard. The system smartly manages your WiFi so that each device’s access is optimized and never interrupted.

