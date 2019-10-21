Oral-B’s best-selling electric kids toothbrush hits Amazon low: $17 (Reg. $30)

Amazon is now offering the Oral-B Kids Electric Toothbrush With Sensitive Brush Head for $16.99 after you clip the $3 on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $30, today’s deal is the lowest we have tracked on Amazon and one of the best prices we have ever seen. This model sells for $30 at Target. Designed for kids ages 3 and up, this is great way to get them accustomed to keeping good care of their teeth at a young age. It features the ever-important 2-minute timer and ships with a sensitive round brush head. With Halloween just around the corner, now might be as good a time as any to introduce an electric toothbrush. This is the best-selling children’s toothbrush on Amazon and carries solid ratings. More details below.

Now, if it seems like it’s going to be difficult to get your little Halloween chocolate monster to use an electric toothbrush, consider a themed version for less. Something like the Oral-B Kids Battery Powered Electric Toothbrush goes for under $5 Prime shipped and features the “Disney Magic Timer by Oral-B” to make “kids brush longer.” An even more affordable alternative would be the 2-pack of Amazon Brand Solimo Kids Battery Powered Toothbrushes for just over $7 Prime shipped.

Oral-B Kids Electric Toothbrush:

Includes rechargeable handle, charger and sensitive brush head

Round brush head with soft bristles rotates and oscillates to clean better

Removes more plaque than a manual toothbrush for healthy smiles

Electric toothbrush with timer in handle to help kids brush the full two minutes

Compatible with a variety of Oral-B Brush Heads for every Oral Care need

