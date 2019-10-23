Amazon kid’s Halloween costume sale from $4: Harry Potter, Marvel, DC, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 30% off kids Halloween costumes. If you’re still on the hunt for a costume, today’s sale has options starting from just over $4 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25 and solid reviews. You can grab Rubie’s Deluxe Harry Potter Gryffindor Robe for $12.45, down from the usual $17 to $21. This is one of the best price we have tracked on Amazon and the lowest we can find. Embroidered with the Gryffindor house emblem, this is an ankle-length, hooded fleece robe with clasp and burgundy accents. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,100 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.

There are several sizes and options available when it comes to Harry Potter robes in today’s sale, so be sure to browse through right here. Add this glasses and tie set for $9 to the officially licensed Harry Potter costumes to complete the look.

You’ll also find a series of other costumes and accessories on sale today from $4 as well. That includes everything from Marvel Avengers gear to DC superhero costumes like Superman, Wonder Woman, and The Flash.

Speaking of Halloween, Comixology has loads of spooky reading material from $1, PUMA is offering 30% off during its October sale and Crate & Barrel’s latest collection has all your home decor needs covered.

Rubie’s Deluxe Harry Potter Gryffindor Robe:

Officially licensed Harry Potter movie franchise costume, look for Warner Bros. Trademark on packaging and label to help assure you’ve received authentic safety-tested items

Deluxe ankle-length Harry Potter hooded robe and clasp; black fleece costume robe has burgundy accents

Embroidered patch with Gryffindor house emblem

