JCPenney’s Top 20 Toys for 2019 includes LEGO, NERF, Fortnite, and more

JCPenney just detailed its 2019 Top 20 Toys list, which gives shoppers a hint as to what the retailer could put on sale this Black Friday. You’ll find products from Disney, Fisher-Price, Hasbro, LEGO, Mattel, and more here. Keep reading to find out more about JCPenney’s Top 20 Toys for 2019.

JCPenney’s Top 20 Toys for 2019 details potential holiday sales

JCPenney will be sending out its Top 20 Toys for 2019 mailers here soon, but through its online information, we have some early insight into what the retailer’s holiday plans could be.

There are a variety of toys and products listed in the JCPenney Top 20 Toys for 2019 here, with a few stand-out options. One favorite is the NERF Fortnite AR-L Elite Dart Blaster. There’s also the Monopoly L.O.L. Surprise! Edition Board Game listed here, along with Hot Wheels Track Builder Vertical Launch Kit, Star Wars Scream Saber, LEGO City Space Deep Space Rocket and Launch Control, and many more. While no pricing details have been provided here, we’re hoping to see JCPenney offer up some significant savings on these blockbuster toys this Black Friday.

JCPenney Top 20 Toys for 2019:

Disney Collection Buzz Lightyear Talking Action Figure

Disney Collection Frozen 2 Anna & Elsa two-pack dolls

Imaginext playset featuring Disney Pixar Toy Story Buzz Lightyear Robot

PJ Masks PJ Seeker

PAW Patrol Super PAWs 2-in-1 Transforming Jet Command Center with Lights & Sound

Imaginext DC Super Friends Transforming Batmobile R/C

Disney Collection Frozen 2 Arendelle Castle

Furreal Mighty Roar Simba

Baby Alive Snackin’ Shapes Baby Doll

Fisher-Price Laugh & Learn Pull & Play Learning Wagon

Little Tikes 3-in-1 Sports Zone

Blume Dolls

Fisher-Price Linkimals Smooth Moves Sloth

Star Wars Scream Saber

Hot Wheels Track Builder Vertical Launch Kit

Monopoly Game: L.O.L Surprise! Edition Board Game

NERF Fortnite AR-L Elite Dart Blaster

Melissa & Doug Let’s Play House! Dust, Sweep & Mop

Barbie Hugs ‘N’ Horses Playset

LEGO City Space Deep Space Rocket and Launch Control

Kids Zone events every second Saturday

Another significant part of this announcement is the launch of Kid Zone events, which will happen every second Saturday of each month. This is a free activity for JCPenney’s “youngest shoppers” where kids and parents can enjoy interactive festivities. November 9th will hold a Disney Frozen event and then Levi’s holiday t-shirt on December 14th. Kids will receive a collectible pin for every project, and adults will get 10% off for in-store shopping during the day of the event.

