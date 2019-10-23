JCPenney’s Top 20 Toys for 2019 includes LEGO, NERF, Fortnite, and more

JCPenney just detailed its 2019 Top 20 Toys list, which gives shoppers a hint as to what the retailer could put on sale this Black Friday. You’ll find products from Disney, Fisher-Price, Hasbro, LEGO, Mattel, and more here. Keep reading to find out more about JCPenney’s Top 20 Toys for 2019.
Nomad Base Station
JCPenney’s Top 20 Toys for 2019 details potential holiday sales
JCPenney will be sending out its Top 20 Toys for 2019 mailers here soon, but through its online information, we have some early insight into what the retailer’s holiday plans could be.
There are a variety of toys and products listed in the JCPenney Top 20 Toys for 2019 here, with a few stand-out options. One favorite is the NERF Fortnite AR-L Elite Dart Blaster. There’s also the Monopoly L.O.L. Surprise! Edition Board Game listed here, along with Hot Wheels Track Builder Vertical Launch Kit, Star Wars Scream Saber, LEGO City Space Deep Space Rocket and Launch Control, and many more. While no pricing details have been provided here, we’re hoping to see JCPenney offer up some significant savings on these blockbuster toys this Black Friday.
JCPenney Top 20 Toys for 2019:
- Disney Collection Buzz Lightyear Talking Action Figure
- Disney Collection Frozen 2 Anna & Elsa two-pack dolls
- Imaginext playset featuring Disney Pixar Toy Story Buzz Lightyear Robot
- PJ Masks PJ Seeker
- PAW Patrol Super PAWs 2-in-1 Transforming Jet Command Center with Lights & Sound
- Imaginext DC Super Friends Transforming Batmobile R/C
- Disney Collection Frozen 2 Arendelle Castle
- Furreal Mighty Roar Simba
- Baby Alive Snackin’ Shapes Baby Doll
- Fisher-Price Laugh & Learn Pull & Play Learning Wagon
- Little Tikes 3-in-1 Sports Zone
- Blume Dolls
- Fisher-Price Linkimals Smooth Moves Sloth
- Star Wars Scream Saber
- Hot Wheels Track Builder Vertical Launch Kit
- Monopoly Game: L.O.L Surprise! Edition Board Game
- NERF Fortnite AR-L Elite Dart Blaster
- Melissa & Doug Let’s Play House! Dust, Sweep & Mop
- Barbie Hugs ‘N’ Horses Playset
- LEGO City Space Deep Space Rocket and Launch Control
Kids Zone events every second Saturday
Another significant part of this announcement is the launch of Kid Zone events, which will happen every second Saturday of each month. This is a free activity for JCPenney’s “youngest shoppers” where kids and parents can enjoy interactive festivities. November 9th will hold a Disney Frozen event and then Levi’s holiday t-shirt on December 14th. Kids will receive a collectible pin for every project, and adults will get 10% off for in-store shopping during the day of the event.
Keep up with 9to5Toys before and during Black Friday
As always, we’ll be covering Black Friday and Cyber Monday extensively over the next six weeks. You can stay up to date by following us on Twitter and downloading our iOS app. For the best deals, be sure to bookmark our guide, which will be updated continuously throughout Thanksgiving week.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!