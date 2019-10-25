Bring CarPlay to your ride with Sony’s 7-inch receiver at $330 ($70 off)

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is currently offering the Sony XAV-AX3000 7-inch CarPlay and Android Auto Receiver for $329.98 shipped. You’ll also find it available direct from Best Buy. Typically selling for $400, that’s good for a $70 discount, matches our previous mention, and brings the price down to the best we’ve seen. Featuring a 7-inch screen, Sony’s CarPlay and Android Auto receiver is a must-have upgrade to your ride. It makes it easier to keep an eye on navigation, directions, and even more while commuting. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 160 customers. Hit the jump for additional details.

Despite featuring Bluetooth connectivity, Sony’s in-dash receiver requires a wired connection to take advantage of the CarPlay functionality. Complete your new on-the-road setup and grab a highly-rated Anker MFi Lightning Cable with the savings from today’s deal.

For more ways to upgrade your ride, swing by this morning’s Smartphone Accessories roundup. You’ll find car chargers, mounts, and more.

Sony 7-inch CarPlay Receiver features:

Upgrade your vehicle’s sound system with this Sony stereo receiver. It supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto systems for seamless smartphone integration, and the 7-inch touch screen lets you adjust audio options and navigation settings through an intuitive user interface. This Sony stereo receiver has built-in Bluetooth for taking calls hands-free.

