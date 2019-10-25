Western Digital’s new My Passport 4TB Hard Drive $94 shipped (Reg. $110)

Amazon offers the Western Digital 4TB My Passport USB 3.0 Portable Hard Drive in black for $94 shipped. As a comparison, it originally sold for $120 but regularly goes for closer to $110. Today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low. Western Digital’s 2019 My Passport lineup offers a fresh design, USB 3.0 transfer speeds, and integrated 256-bit AES hardware encryption. This is a great option for Time Machine backups on compatible Macs or as an easy way to expand your console’s storage for more games. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

If you’re rocking the latest Macs from Apple, you’ll likely need a USB-C to A adapter to make today’s lead deal function properly. This 3-pack is just $7.50 over at Amazon, giving you a couple of adapters. Having a few extra on-hand will be perfect for connecting any legacy device to your MacBook, iMac, or Mac mini. Rated 4.3/5 stars by over 430 Amazon reviewers.

To learn more about expanding your Xbox One’s console storage, check out our handy guide for additional info and a step-by-step process.

Western Digital 4TB Hard Drive features:

Automatic backup – Easy to use

Password protection + 256-bit AES hardware encryption

Western Digital Discovery software for Western Digital backup, password protection and drive management

Superspeed USB port; USB 2.0 compatible

3-Year manufacturer’s limited warranty

