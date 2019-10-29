Apple’s official AirPods Wireless Charging Case hits Amazon low at $65

Amazon offers Apple’s official AirPods Wireless Charging Case for $64.99 shipped. That’s down from the regular $79 price tag direct, $5 less than our previous mention, and a new Amazon all-time low. If you’re rocking a first-generation pair of AirPods, this is a great way to add wireless charging to the mix. It will fit all AirPods on the market today, except for the new Pro model, and easily bring Qi compatibility aboard. The built-in indicator light relays when you’re AirPods are charging and fully powered on. Learn more here.

A solid pairing with today’s lead deal would be Anker’s Wireless 7.5W Qi Pad for $12. You’ll be able to enjoy wireless charging in tandem with the AirPods case above. Plus it also works beautifully with the latest iPhones and Android devices.

Meanwhile, don’t forget, Apple’s second-generation AirPods are on sale from $130 if you’re ready to upgrade. You can learn more about the new AirPods Pro in our launch coverage yesterday as well.

Apple AirPods Wireless Charging Case features:

With the Wireless Charging Case, charging is as simple as placing your AirPods in the case and laying it on a Qi-compatible charging mat. The LED indicator on the front of the case lets you know that your AirPods are charging. And when you’re away from a charging mat, you can use the Lightning port to charge. The Wireless Charging Case works with all generations of AirPods and can hold multiple charges.

