Kenwood’s 7-inch Receiver brings CarPlay to your ride for $500 (Save $100)

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront currently offers the Kenwood 7-inch CarPlay and Android Auto Receiver DMX9706S for $499.98 shipped. Also available directly from Best Buy as well as Crutchfield. Down from $600, today’s offer saves you $100, matches our previous mention for the all-time low, and is only the second time we’ve seen it on sale. Featuring a seven-inch touchscreen display, Kenwood’s CarPlay and Android Auto receiver is a must-have upgrade to your ride. It notably makes keeping an eye on directions, music playback, and more a breeze while commuting. There’s also the ability to connect a second USB port, so your friends can DJ from the back seat. Reviews are still coming in here, but initial impressions are positive thus far. Not to mention, other Kenwood receivers are well-reviewed.

If you’re looking for a perfect way to leverage some of the savings from today’s lead deal, consider iOttie’s Easy One Touch 4 mount. It’ll keep your iPhone in view for taking advantage of iOS 13’s new CarPlay functionality. I’ve been using this one for over a year now and have been thrilled with the quality.

For a more affordable CarPlay experience, be sure to check out Sony’s 7-inch receiver, which is currently on sale for $330 ($70 off).

Kenwood 7-inch CarPlay Receiver features:

Control your vehicle’s navigation and entertainment features with this Kenwood digital multimedia receiver. It supports the Apple CarPlay and Android Auto systems, and the wireless mirroring feature lets you access your Android smartphone’s apps on the 6.95-inch touch screen display. This Kenwood digital multimedia receiver has three camera inputs for convenient monitoring of your car’s front, rear and in-dash cameras.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

