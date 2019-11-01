Apple’s all-new AirPods Pro are marked down to $235 at Costco

Costco is currently offering its members Apple’s brand-new AirPods Pro for $234.99 shipped. Typically selling for $249 just about everywhere else, today’s offer is one of the very first discounts on the new truly wireless earbuds. Bringing active noise cancellation into the mix, AirPods Pro improve upon the standard version of Apple’s earbuds with a new design rocking a customizable fit, IPX4 water resistance, and more. You’re looking at the addition of an adaptive EQ, the quick pairing H1 chip, “Hey Siri” support, and up to 4.5 hours of listening per change, or 24 hours when using the redesigned charging case. Learn more about how Apple’s new releases sound and see how they compare to AirPods.

Apple’s regular AirPods are still a compelling option for those that don’t need active noise cancellation. Amazon will sell you a pair for $165, which is notably less than the premium on Apple’s latest.

Looking to bring Qi capabilities to your original AirPods? Right now Apple’s official AirPods Wireless Charging Case has been marked down to the Amazon low at $65.

Apple AirPods Pro features:

AirPods Pro have been designed to deliver Active Noise Cancellation for immersive sound, Transparency mode so you can hear your surroundings, and a customizable fit for all-day comfort. Just like AirPods, AirPods Pro connect magically to your iPhone or Apple Watch. And they’re ready to use right out of the case.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!