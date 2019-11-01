The Office Complete Series is $30 (Reg. $60), movies from $5 in latest Apple sale

- Nov. 1st 2019 9:23 am ET

0

This weekend’s new TV show and movie sale at Apple delivers a handful of notable deals, including The Office at one of its best prices yet. You’ll also find various $5 movies on sale and more down below. Hit the jump for all of our top picks.

Our top pick from this weekend’s sale is The Office Complete Series for $29.99. That’s down from the usual $60 price tag and a match of the second-best price we’ve tracked to date. With The Office set to leave Netflix before too long, this is a great time to pick up this iconic series at a hefty discount.

Other notable deals this weekend include:

Meanwhile, Apple’s annual Halloween is still live for a few more days with a number of new $1 rentals, $5 horror films, and much more. Check out the entire sale here for more.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Apple Deals

Best Apple Deals

You’ll find the absolute lowest prices around on MacBook Pro, iPhone, iPad, Apple TV (and everything else) down below.

Best Media Deals

Best Media Deals

Here you'll find the best deals on films, tv shows, music and more.

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp