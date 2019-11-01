The Office Complete Series is $30 (Reg. $60), movies from $5 in latest Apple sale

This weekend’s new TV show and movie sale at Apple delivers a handful of notable deals, including The Office at one of its best prices yet. You’ll also find various $5 movies on sale and more down below. Hit the jump for all of our top picks.
Our top pick from this weekend’s sale is The Office Complete Series for $29.99. That’s down from the usual $60 price tag and a match of the second-best price we’ve tracked to date. With The Office set to leave Netflix before too long, this is a great time to pick up this iconic series at a hefty discount.
Other notable deals this weekend include:
- Batman & Robin: $5 (Reg. $15)
- Apollo 13: $8 (Reg. $15)
- Apollo 11: $8 (Reg. $15)
- The Hunger Games: $8 (Reg. $15)
- The Duchess: $5 (Reg. $10)
- Hidden Figures: $10 (Reg. $15)
- Network: $8 (Reg. $15)
- Get Smart: $8 (Reg. $15)
- The Manchurian Candidate: $5 (Reg. $10)
Meanwhile, Apple’s annual Halloween is still live for a few more days with a number of new $1 rentals, $5 horror films, and much more. Check out the entire sale here for more.
