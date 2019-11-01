The Office Complete Series is $30 (Reg. $60), movies from $5 in latest Apple sale

This weekend’s new TV show and movie sale at Apple delivers a handful of notable deals, including The Office at one of its best prices yet. You’ll also find various $5 movies on sale and more down below. Hit the jump for all of our top picks.

Our top pick from this weekend’s sale is The Office Complete Series for $29.99. That’s down from the usual $60 price tag and a match of the second-best price we’ve tracked to date. With The Office set to leave Netflix before too long, this is a great time to pick up this iconic series at a hefty discount.

Other notable deals this weekend include:

Meanwhile, Apple’s annual Halloween is still live for a few more days with a number of new $1 rentals, $5 horror films, and much more. Check out the entire sale here for more.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!